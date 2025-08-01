If you were caught in traffic in Brickell Thursday, Kevin Hart might have been the reason why.

The comedian is shooting his new Netflix movie right here in Miami.

Miamians caught Kevin in action, jumping on the back of a hot pink stretch limo.

The film is called “72 Hours,” and it follows Kev’s character as he goes through a midlife crisis — a crisis that apparently involves being stuck on the back of a pink stretch limo.

Miami native and “SNL” cast member Marcello Hernandez also stars in the comedy.

