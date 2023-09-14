If you’re are a fan of tequila, Kevin Hart has the drink for you.

The comedian, who made a stop at Jensen’s Liquors in Miami, is launching his new liquor brand, Gran Coramino.

The ultra-premium tequila comes in two different flavors: Cristalino, which is a barrel-aged tequila with a clear look, and Añejo, which has more of a mature taste, as it’s aged slowly for about a year.

Kevin also gave Deco an inside scoop on the best way to drink it.

Kevin Hart: “The Cristalino, I’ll go straight on the rocks, or I’ll do a splash of ginger ale. The Añejo, I’ll definitely go on the rocks, you know, but I think there are a lot of different ways you can shape, form or make your drink specific to you.”

Sounds good! Tequila lovers can now pick up Kevin’s Gran Coramino in stores or online.

