The word “lift” has several meanings. It could mean to steal something or it could refer to the force that holds up a plane. But in “Lift” it’s Kevin Hart who’s holding up the plane and pulling off an “Ocean’s Eleven” heist above the clouds.

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “Can I get you a drink, Abby?”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw(as Abby): “Agent Gladwell.”

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “Am I in trouble?”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw(as Abby):”We need you to steal something.”

Kevin Hart is ready for lift off.

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “Is everybody in position?”

Yun Jee Kim (Mi-Sun):”You’re good to go.”

The comedian stars as a master thief, tasked with an impossible heist in the new Netflix caper “Lift”.

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “Half a billion in gold is on its way to a terrorist cell.”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw(as Abby): “And the gold needs to disappear.”

Vincent D’onofrio (as Denton): “What’s your plan?”

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “We got to steal it in mid-flight, 40,000 feet in the air.”

Úrsula Corberó (as Camila): “We are taking the plane?”

Yun Jee Kim (Mi-Sun):”The whole plane?”

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “It’s kinda hard to take half a plane.”

Though the mission may seem impractical, Kevin says working with cast like this was easy-peasy.

Kevin Hart: “When you’re around good people and good energy, you know, it, it’s a, it’s a contagious feeling, right?”

Traveling throughout Europe wasn’t a hard sell, either.

The cast had a tough time picking their favorite cities from all the place they filmed.

Vincent D’onofrio: “It’s a toss-up between, I think Belfast and Cortina.”

Yun Jee Kim: “Cortina.”

Billy Magnussen: “Yeah.”

Vincent D’onofrio: “I mean, you liked Venice a lot though, right?”

Yun Jee Kim: “I loved Venice, but I think as a group…”

Vincent D’onofrio: “Yeah?”

Yun Jee Kim: “I think Belfast”

Vincent D’onofrio: “Belfast!”

Yun Jee Kim: “Will always be in my heart.”

Vincent D’onofrio: “Yeah.”

The choice was not difficult for actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays “Abby” in the movie.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw: “Venice was the top, you know, even just reading the script, the first few pages, you know, knowing that we’re in the center of Venice, St. Mark’s Square, The Grand Canal, iconic, iconic locations like being on a speed boat down the grand canal. I was just like, oh my god, pinch me. This is just like one for the memoirs.”

One thing the entire crew can agree on is the enjoyment and excitement they shared while filming.

Billy Magnussen: “It was a playground for all of us.”

Billy Magnussen: “In a beautiful way. It was a playground to explore and work with talented, talented people.”

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “All right, then. Let’s show them what true artistry looks like.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.