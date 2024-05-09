Tyler Perry is a joke.

At least he is in the new comedy “Not Another Church Movie,” hitting theaters Friday. The major movie-maker and his iconic cast of characters are playing for laughs in this big screen spoof.

Kevin Daniels (as Madude): “Your honor I am so sorry to have troubled you this mornin’ now all of this could be just thrown away. I’m gonna tell you a little story about my cousin her name is Vageena.”

That’s not Madea pleading her case in court. That’s Kevin Daniels starring as Madude in “Not Another Church Movie.” And he was more than ready to jump into the project.

Kevin Daniels: “Man I read the script and I was like ‘Wait somebody’s gonna make a parody movie of all the Tyler Perry films and they want me to be a part of it? Yes please, please, please!'”

He didn’t have to fake his enthusiasm for the gig.

Kevin Daniels: “I mean I grew up watching these movies. I grew up like seeing all the wild characters he created.”

Kevin also plays a character based on Tyler Perry named “Taylor Pherry.”

Kevin Daniels (as Taylor Pherry): “Feeling very blessed today.”

Only his name is spelled a little differently than it sounds.

Vivica Fox (as Judge L’Oreal): “Why it’s that counselor Pharry?”

Kevin Daniels (as Taylor Pherry): “It’s actually pronounced Harry, Taylor Harry the P is silent.”

Vivica Fox (as Judge L’Oreal): “You got that Mary?”

Lydia Styslinger (as Mary): “Yes your honor his P don’t work.”

There are fun performances popping up all through the film. Vivica A. Fox plays Judge L’Oreal.

Vivica Fox (as Judge L’Oreal): “Damn it case closed.”

Mickey Rourke shows up as the devil.

Mickey Rourke (as the devil): “The devil’s in the details.”

And who better to play a very groovy God than Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx (as God): “This is usually my day of rest but uh I’m feeling like somethin’ hashtag holy Davidson — holy Davidson.”

Jamies wasn’t the director’s first choice of play The Almighty.

Kevin Daniels: “Johnny Mack had the script and he said ‘Hey I want to give this to Queen Latifah, I’d love for her to play God.’ And Jamie read the script came back to Johnny Mack and was like ‘You know I think Queen Latifah’s too busy I’ll do it, I’ll do God.'”

Kevin came in with nothing but love for Tyler Perry. He’s even more dazed by him no after playing Madea’s counterpart Madude.

Kevin Daniels: “I was like ‘All this body suit and wigs and the heat and the make-up!’ I was like I got mad respect I was like ‘He does this for every movie [laughs]?'”

Kevin Daniels (As Madude): “Oh oh I’m gonna get your money.”

Deacon Randle (as Marcus): “Know what you’ll get you’ll get this gas money [passes wind].”

“Not Another Church Movie” is in theaters May 10.

