Yeehaw! Giddy up, folks, because we’re heading to the Old West for Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga.”

The Oscar winner’s riding into the American West and its complicated history, and if there’s one person who can keep Hollywood Westerns alive, it’s Kevin Costner.

“Horizon: An American Saga,” is Kevin Costner’s most ambitious and sprawling swing yet. It’s his baby.

Kevin Costner: “It was a journey, and I didn’t give up on it. I didn’t want to, because I felt that I had a story, that if you found yourself in the dark, you might get a chance to go west in your mind.”

The four-part film series is the peak of Kevin’s love affair with the West, and how it came to be.

Kevin Costner: “I have these things that are yes, worth money, no, I don’t wanna lose them, but I didn’t want to lose my dream, either, and I didn’t want to let the things that I own control me out of fear.”

And Kevin has been in the saddle for waaay too long to leave out the details.

That’s what Sienna Miller and Luke Wilson say.

Sienna Miller: “Well, there were four of them that I got sent, and they were very, very thick scripts.”

Luke Wilson: “To me, it almost seemed like a historical novel packed with action. I’ve never had anything like it.”

And Jamie Campbell Bower tells Deco what it was like in the Wild West.

Jamie Campbell Bower: “To jump into this world was a real blessing for me. I love this world, so it was just crazy.”

Not only was it most of the cast’s first time starring in a Western, but it was a role of a lifetime. And Abbey Lee shares her gratitude.

Abbey Lee: “It just felt massive, and I was really excited to delve into a character that felt like this caged bird. To me, she just jumped off the page.”

Kevin has had a passion to create this film since 1988. He even used his own money to make it happen.

Abbey Lee: “For a man to have something that’s so close to his chest, and to choose you to be a part of it, is an honor.”

You can catch “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1” in theaters starting Friday.

