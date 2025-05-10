When the forces of love align, there’s just nothing you can do … and in the new action flick “Shadow Force,” that’s exactly what happens. Two special ops break the rules by falling in love. The beautiful cast gave us the lowdown on this high-stakes thrill ride.

Omar Sy (as Isaac Sarr): “We’re being tracked.”

When there’s a bounty on your head, it’s not a good sign.

Being part of the Shadow Force is forever, but when Kerry Washington and Omar Sy’s characters use it as a meet cute and start a family, that’s a big no-no.

Kerry Washington: “I love this kind of modern take on gender roles, right? You had a dad that’s doing the primary parenting and a mother who’s out there, kind of bringing home the bacon — or the corpses, maybe, in this project.”

For Kerry, being an action baddie is something new.

Kerry Washington: “This is something I have to say yes to, even though I’ve never done anything like this before. I need to feel like I’m telling some truth about humanity. So, as wild and outrageous as the action sequences are, we’re also talking about real emotional feelings and vulnerabilities.”

And Omar understands that assignment as her on-screen hubby.

Omar Sy: “It’s a big deal, my friend. You know. I’m in a movie with Kerry Washington. It’s something. The fact that this movie is so global, so international in many aspects, I’m really proud of that.”

Mark Strong (as Jack): “You want to keep running all your life, and life is getting shorter by the second.”

Those are strong words for villain Mark Strong.

Mark Strong: “We have the Shadow Force that we are sort of intrigued and impressed and appalled by, all at the same time. Got a fantastic bad guy, I mean, Jack Cinder, not only the best-named bad guy I’ve ever played.”

Kerry Washington (as Kyrah Owens): “Auntie and Unc are gunning for Cinder.”

And Method Man as Unc wanted to get in on some action.

Method Man: “Originally, Unc didn’t have any fighting scenes in the movie. I’ve always wanted to do an action movie, and I think I have the right chops to do it, and the muscle that’s there already. See that?”

Kerry Washington (as Kyrah Owens): “Yeah, but you know, I mean, usually I’m the better shot.”

Omar Sy (as Isaac Sarr): “Usually?”

Kerry Washington (as Kyrah Owens): “Yeah.”

Catch Kerry Washington’s guns in “Shadow Force,” now playing at your nearest movie theater, so don’t go looking for it at the pet store.

