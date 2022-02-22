What do Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Schumer and Kate McKinnon have in common? They are some of the funniest women in showbiz. But get ready to add another funny lady to the list: Miami’s own Brittany Brave.

She’s hilarious, and she’s from right here in our own backyard. Best of all, she’s about to have a career first.

Announcer: “Make some noise for your host and emcee for the evening, Brittany Brave.”

Comedian Brittany Brave loves to make people laugh.

Brittany Brave: “I started doing comedy when I was very young. I got into acting, I got into theater and improv and sketch.”

Britt’s originally from Kendall, and, her comic mojo comes from growing up in South Florida.

Brittany Brave: “My inspiration for the show is my upbringing in Miami, the craziness that is Miami. We all know there is something crazy and unbelievable going on.”

She’s performed in New York and around Miami for a while. Most of the time, she’s opened up for other comedians.

Persistence pays off, though, ’cause…

Brittany Brave: “I am headlining the Miami Improv, my home club, for the first time. My headlining show at the Miami Improv is Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m.”

Headlining a show in your hometown. No pressure, right?

Brittany Brave: “When I found out I was headlining at the Miami Improv, I freaked out. It’s a big club, it’s a big thing. It was super unexpected, but super honored.”

Brittany’s comedy is raw and in your face. So what can we expect from her show?

Brittany Brave: “It’s going to be a whole variety show that ‘s going to make fun of Miami, make fun of this crazy world we are living in, and everything in between.”

I heard laughing burns calories, so consider Brittany’s show a comedy workout during a fun night out.

Brittany Brave: “You guys are beautiful. I just want to go drinking with you guys, and I’ll yell ‘pinot,’ and you’ll yell ‘grigio.’ It’s a drunk girls Marco Polo.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.