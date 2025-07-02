She’s a singer, she’s an actress, she’s a social media darling. Keke Palmer can do it all, she’s so talented. But on her new visual album, “Just Keke,” she’s saying it all too. About her identity, motherhood and dropping some tea about her past relationship.

Keke Palmer has a lot to say…

Keke Palmer: “This is off script… Hahaha!”

On her new visual album, “Just Keke.”

Keke Palmer: “Hate it or love it, this is me, this is my story. This is how I see my life and it’s funny, it’s whimsical, it’s heartfelt, it’s sexy, where I am right now, and even my own personal confusion with that. My anger, my sorrow.”

Like on the opening track, “Off Script.”

Keke Palmer singing: “There’s nothing else I can do. The problems would still be you. You were supposed to be my Stedman. Instead, you went on that baby daddy.”

…Where she explores that public relationship and breakup with ex and co-parent, Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer: “When it’s like, you know, ‘Call the lawyers, handle it. The money was the last thing we was worried ’bout. The truth is we both was fighting for a child. So how we gonna figure this out?’ How?”

Which helped her process scrutiny of her personal life and work through grief.

Keke Palmer: “It ain’t just about us now, though, because I let you get me pregnant. This is about a baby. And, so, all of those emotions…When I tell you, if I had a recording, you would see that that’s what we were saying.”

Usher fans will hear a nod to one of of his biggest hits, on “My Confession.”

Keke Palmer (singing): “But the truth is in Vegas we was already over, boo, because of you. These are your projections. These are my confessions.”

Keke Palmer: “He did hear it because he cleared it, and he loved the song. I definitely could have heard him on it, but I also could have heard other women on it. You know what I mean, I could have heard a little Summer Walker feature. You know, a little Ciara, a little Tiana, you know, we’re open. A little Mariah.”

And, for the multi-hyphenate star…

Keke Palmer (singing): “Miami, that’s a crazy place. So damn hot, I’m about to sweat off my face. Back to the store, had met this man. Come to find out he’s my biggest fan. Now that’s deep, boo.”

… success for “Just Keke” could look like not just one thing.

Keke Palmer: “People, you know, loving the way that I rolled it out, that I produced it, that me and my team created it, and I get the opportunity to direct, write, you know, and produce for other people’s projects. It could look like me having a variety show called ‘Just Keke’, where I get to do sketches and music and story tell, and bring Diva Girls back and continuing their storyline. Or, it could look like doing a world tour.”

Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy are teaming up for a new heist comedy called “The Pickup,” which hits Prime Video on Aug. 1. And of course, buy or stream “Just Keke” now.







