Keith Urban has some big news to share with fans: he’s got some new tunes in the works. But there’s more … he’s also got a new job at a really cool place.

Country music superstar Keith Urban is headed back to Sin City, with a new residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater.

Keith Urban (singing): “Saw the men in black, spotlight in the air, heard a thousand screams.”

The show will have audiences feel like they’re a part of this big performance.

Keith Urban: “My thing is very, very participatory. I don’t like me and you, I like us. I like everything becoming one. That room is really built for that, so I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

Keith is no stranger to Vegas. He got to know the city well over the years.

Keith Urban: “We’ve been playing there since the ’90s. We opened for Hall & Oates at the Hilton Hotel in the late ’90s, and I just loved it. I loved Vegas immediately.”

Fans will also get to hear some of his new songs, like “Street Called Main.”

Keith Urban: “I just loved it. I loved the lyric, I loved the sentiment. I can definitely relate to it.”

The feel-good song set up his next album.

Keith Urban: “I’ve been writing a lot and I think a lot of the things that drew me to Nashville in the first place, I’ve been finding myself gravitating towards because of their spirit.”

Breland (singing): “I think they just lock me up to taunt me, taunt me. I won’t let nobody on me.”

The Grammy winner has had major collaborations like with artist Breland for songs like “Out of the Cage.”

Aside from making great music, he also loves learning, he says, from other artists.

Keith Urban: “Collaborating with anyone, to me, is about curiosity and discovery in how somebody approaches what they do, and collaborating also brings something out of me that wouldn’t have happened without that collaboration.”

