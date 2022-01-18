Sometimes I just can’t decide on what to watch. There’s so many choices! All you have to do is keep it locked, right here on Channel 7. From tasty dramas to next-level reality shows, here’s an appetizing look at what’s coming up this week.

Monday starts with “9-1-1 Lone Star” as the 126 deals with the breakup of their station and the onset of the ice storm.

That’s followed by an all-new episode of “The Cleaning Lady” with Thony fighting to get her son medical treatment.

Tuesday, tune-in to a “9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 2 encore with flashbacks to when Grace and Judd met.

Then the drama on “Our Kind of People” includes Tony giving Angela an ultimatum.

Wednesday, it’s a new “I Can See Your Voice” with special guest stars and new mystery singers keeping us all guessing.

Then, teams on “Next Level Chef” square off in a poultry dish challenge.

Thursday, get the popcorn ready for a movie night/date night on “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.”

That’s followed by “Call Me Kat.” The laughs kick in when Randi and Kat become roommates.

Then, on “Pivoting,” the ladies try to help their late friend’s widow while figuring out how to deal with their new pivoted lives.

Get the weekend started with “WWE Friday Night SmackDown.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.