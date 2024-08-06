It’s a scorcher out there. South Florida in the summer can be so uncomfortable, to say the least! But that’s also the case for the animals! So, I (Alex Miranda) went on an investigation into two animal kingdoms in our area: Zoo Miami and Jungle Island, to find out how they’re keeping their most precious residents cool. Two words: Kiddie pool.

Ugh, it’s hot outside.

Alex Miranda: “Ron, I’m sweating like a pig or an elephant, out here. How hot is it?”

Ron Magill: “It’s hot. It’s in the 90s but with the heat index it’s probably up in the 100s!”

Which is why Zoo Miami is taking extra precautions this summer. Like with these mud wallows for their African elephants.

Ron Magill: “That mud and that water tends to be cooler than the outside temperature, so it cools them off. And they instinctively cover their bodies with that mud. They throw it to the side. They put it underneath. If you’re behind them, you’ll get splashed by it.”

And fruit-sicles. But the big cats prefer theirs juicy.

Ron Magill: “The lions will go out and start licking their big block of ice with blood in it. The jaguar will go out there and start licking the cherry on top of the cake. That’s the fish. Not only is it keeping them physically and mentally stimulated, it’s ice so it’s cooling them off.”

And it’s “Club Med” here for the tapirs.

Ron Magill: “You’re going in a freshly clean pool. You’re bobbing for apples, bobbing for lettuce, having the time of your life and enjoying the cooling off in the process.”

Charlie XCX: “I guess the apple don’t fall far from the tree”

Alex Miranda: “The way they walk around is so funny. It almost looks like they’re walking on high heels.”

Nicki Minaj: “High heels on my tippies”

But it’s gonna get hotter before cooler, for this 138-year-stallion.

Alex Miranda: “And not for the reasons that I was expecting. Ron, what is happening behind me?”

Ron Magill: “Don’t you feel the love when you come here, Alex?”

Alex Miranda: “Every single time.”

Ron Magill: “There’s a lot of love in this park.”

Elton John: “And can you feel the love”

Alex Miranda: “And these are tortoises?”

Ron Magill: “Galapagos tortoises. This is Goliath.”

Elton John: “It is where we are”

Someone needs a cold shower.

Hilary Duff: “Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams, let it wash away”

And one cow is feeling truly worshipped.

Ron Magill: “The Gaur is the largest cow in the world. It’s found in India. Nick has been able to develop this trust with a small barrier between them and give a personalized ice bath.”

Britney Spears: “Cold as fire, baby, hot as ice”

Alex Miranda: “Nick, do you all offer this service for the human visitors as well?”

Nick: [stares back confused]

Now, over at Jungle Island on Watson Island.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “It’s a big priority for us to keep these animals as cool as possible.”

Including, the coolest animal on the internet.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “The world’s largest rodent, you can’t get any cooler than that.”

The capybara is a social media sensation, with its own viral song.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “I hear it a million times a day! Ha!”

Alex Miranda: “Capybara”

Betsy: “Capybara, capybara, capybara, capybara, capybara, capybara”

So you know it’s getting the celebrity treatment.

Alex Miranda: “This is Ron and this is Hermione. From ‘Harry Potter’ you guys.”

Lauren Inderbitzin: “Capybara, particularly love their popsicles. So what we’ll do for them we will freeze different parts of their diet. Like the lettuce or kale.”

Finally, refreshing kiddie pools can go a long way.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “Our wallabies love to go in and wait just about past their ankle area. Emus are really good swimmers, so they’re naturally drawn to the water.”

The pigs, they like theirs with a little flair.

Lauren Inderbitzin: “They have a splash pad that shoots water up that they absolutely adore.”

