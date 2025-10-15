A new movie hits theaters this week and just like “Freaky Friday,” it’s about swapping lives. But these guys aren’t family — they’re strangers. Throw a guardian angel into the mix, and you’ve got the concept behind “Good Fortune.” The film features a star-packed cast with Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Aziz Ansari.

Keanu Reeves is winging it in “Good Fortune” as a guardian angel.

And we say he’s “winging it” because, when he meddles in the lives of a struggling temp worker and a wealthy venture capitalist, things go sideways.

Seth Rogen is the capitalist and Aziz Ansari plays the temp worker.

Aziz Ansari: “I love to collaborate with the actors and we have such an amazing cast.”

Aziz also got to boss the cast around because he wrote and directed the film.

Keanu Reeves: “There would be times when we would be doing a scene and Aziz would just yell, ‘OK, now say, okay now, say, how about this line? Try this line,’ so there’s a great formalization to the script and a wonderful improvisational environment.”

One thing not scripted?

Keanu Reeves: “Comedy is hard and that there’s danger everywhere.”

Aziz Ansari: “It feels like something out of Seth’s show, ‘The Studio.’ It was just like, ‘Hey, so, Keanu went down.’ It’s like, ‘Wait, what do you mean? Where?’ They’re like, ‘He tripped, tripped on a rug in his dressing room.’ I was like, ‘What?’ And then he comes down and his knee’s bleeding and Keanu was like, ‘Let’s just shoot, let’s shoot, let’s shoot.'”

Keanu’s not only fixing lives in the movie; he learns how to have a little fun himself.

Since “Good Fortune” is all about guardian angels, guys, who would you want to be your guardian angel?.

Keanu Reeves: “I’m gonna go with Laurence Fishburne. He’s been a guardian angel for me for many years.”

Aziz Ansari: “I’m going to go with one of my ‘Parks and Rec’s’ castmates, maybe Amy Poehler or Aubrey Plaza.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.