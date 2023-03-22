Keanu Reeves is back at it again, taking his action skills around the world for a new John Wick flick, opening this weekend.

But not before walking the red carpet at a glamorous premiere in Hollywood. Deco’s Alex Miranda is walking five feet forward to tell you the story.

Alex Miranda: “John Wick must really like candles. But I digress.”

Alex Miranda: “Chapter 4 could be the end of the legendary hitman. Or maybe it’s not. Or maybe it is.”

Alex Miranda: “I know, but I’m not going to tell you.”

Now, this is shock.

At the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in Hollywood Monday.

Keanu Reeves: “It’s really special. You know, hopefully. I love the role, I love making the film. And it has been a while.”

Not one person threw a punch. Not even Keanu. I thought this movie was about fighting.

Keanu Reeves: I” go to the John Wick action academy for months and months.”

With the price on the legendary hit man’s head ever increasing, Keanu Reeves, is kicking butts and taking names worldwide.

But noticeably absent, the late Lance Reddick, who tragically passed away last week at age 60. Lance starred in all four John Wick movies.

Lawrence Fishburne: “It’s the best one so far, and it’s a lot of fun.”

And Lawrence Fishburne, who returns as the bowery king, giving this chapter a ringing endorsement. I think. With John now fighting against the high table once and for all.

Keanu Reeves: “I think he’s on a journey for searching for peace, personal freedom and there’s a lot more characters in this film, you see John’s friends. You learn a little bit more about his past. And there’s a lot of people after him.”

Doesn’t sound very peaceful.

Keanu Reeves: “On this movie I got to do some nunchucks, some driving, some judo and jujitsu.”

But Hiroyuki Sanada, a franchise addition who plays Shimazu, sure does talk about Keanu like a real-life friend too.

Hiroyuki Sanada: “His real character is overlapping with John Wick, who is why people support him. And also it’s not just a violence movie. All the fighting has a meaning.”

Violence is never the answer, kids. This is just a movie.

Keanu Sanada: “It’s a very intimate story. Not just for my character but a few characters in it. And it’s funny and has a lot of heart as well.”

Catch John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters this Thursday.

