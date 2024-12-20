It’s not easy keeping up with “Sonic the Hedgehog” but we can catch up on some sonic news and also the math is involved in his new movie because, in Sonic 3, he’s going up against two Jim Carreys and one Keanu Reeves. But no partridge in a pear tree.

In “Sonic the Hedgehog 3”, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are in a losing battle against Shadow the Hedgehog.

Shadow is voiced by Keanu Reeves, a newcomer to the franchise.

Keanu Reaves: “I’d seen the Sonic films and liked them very much, so for me to be a part of Sonic 3 playing Shadow is very special.”

Idris Elba is back as Knuckles.

Idris and Knuckles are totally tight with one another.

Idris Elba: “It feels really good to be back in the old Knuckles, fists as they are. It’s a great character I like playing him.”

How about we hear from the hedgehog himself?

That’s the voice of Ben Schwartz, coming out of Sonic. He thinks his little blue friend is in for a tough time in the film.

Ben Schwartz: “I’ll say this is Sonic’s toughest fight yet, I would say, but you know, don’t hold me to it. I’d say this is the hardest one one might even say he gets knocked on his butt a couple of times and then, you know, he really comes back hard.”

And finally — what would a Sonic movie be without Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik?

Jim Carrey: “I mean this thing is so huge you won’t believe it’s about a hedgehog, but you can’t argue with the fan base. If it’s hedgehogs they want, it’s hedgehogs they’ll get.”

