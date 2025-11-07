Something scaly this way comes! A new kind of animal is slithering into the Zootopia universe. But have no fear, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are on the case!

Idris Elba playing Chief Gary in “Zootopia 2”: “Bunny, Fox, this is a make-or-break assignment. Fail, and I will split you up.”

Jason Bateman playing Nick Wilde in “Zootopia 2”: “No snake has set foot in Zootopia in forever.”

Ginnifer Goodwin playing Judy Hopps in “Zootopia 2”: “Hopps and Wilde.”

Jason Bateman playing Nick Wilde in “Zootopia 2”: “Wilde and Hopps.”

Forever is an awfully short time in Zootopia 2 because in the sequel, a mysterious reptile is turning the mammal oasis upside down!

Meet Gary! His presence has the city and all its residents on edge.

But Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, who voices the slithery guy, stopped by the 305 to tell Deco why you shouldn’t judge a book by its scaly cover.

Ke Huy Quan: “His reputation precedes him, and that’s what makes people afraid of him. But once we get to know him, you realize that ‘Hey, he’s just a really good, goofy, you know, a big heart kind of a guy.’ This movie really invites the audience to look beyond the stereotypes, the bias, the labels.”

Preach, Ke!

“Zootopia 2” hits theatres Nov. 26, right in time for Thanksgiving weekend.

