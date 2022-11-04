An old rich aunt and an entire family gunning for her heavy inheritance. Sounds like the recipe for a chaotic family comedy … and plenty of money drama. Deco’s Alex Miranda, whose new relationship with a wealthy 99-year-old is not suspect at all, has the story.

In “The Estate,” family members are coming out the woodwork to charm Kathleen Turner, but will she slap on a new beneficiary in the final moments of her life? There’s a mansion, bank account and everyone’s diginity on the line.

This plot…

Toni Collette (as Macey): “Aunt Hilda is never going to write us into her will. She doesn’t even like us.”

Anna Faris (as Savanna): “She doesn’t like anybody!”

…is simple, but inexcusable and hysterical.

Anna Faris (as Savanna): “In case you haven’t noticed, our business is going down the tubes, and our lives are falling apart.”

In “The Estate,” Toni Collette and Anna Faris play two sisters who try to win over a terminally ill, difficult-to-please aunt, played by Kathleen Turner.

Kathleen Turner: “She has this seemingly extraordinarily rich lifestyle, with a mansion and whatever she needs. Great deal of jewelry.”

Why? They want in — on the inheritance.

Kathleen Turner: “After ignoring her for most of their lives.”

At least she’s mean.

Kathleen Turner: “She’s a really awful woman.”

If that makes you feel better.

Anna Faris: “It’s sort of like the ugliest of all of us, but fundamentally, it feels kind of righteous, at least from my perspective.”

Um, OK, Anna.

Toni Collette: “It’s outrageously wet-your-pants funny and also, it has a real heart.”

Although not during the many, um, morally bankrupt moments.

Anna Faris: “We’re all kind of like hoping for her death.”

Wait, did she just say out loud…

Anna Faris: “We’re kind of hoping for her death.”

OK, I thought so … but, surprise! Macey and Savanna aren’t the only family members showing two faces. Enter: David Duchovny’s Richard.

David Duchovny: “You know, he wants a new Porsche basically. He’s a superficial guy.”

And Ron Livingston’s James.

Ron Livingston: “He’s sort of like the low status guy that’s like the butt of all the abuse.”

Sweet family.

David Duchovny: “I don’t want him to be ashamed of himself, right? He’s one of those guys who has no shame.”

Anna Faris: “To see everyone combined, it’s like sort of the Thanksgiving from hell.”

Uh, pass the wine, please.

Ron Livingston: “I don’t think we’re teaching any deep, abiding lessons here, except that people are kind of silly and petty, and we can recognize that and make fun of ourselves for it.”

Amen. but Macey isn’t all that bad.

Toni Collette: “She’s always the one questioning it and making sure the audience feels safe to know that we know it’s not entirely right.”

So, who wins this race to the bottom?

Anna Faris: “I mean, selfishly, I hope that they root for Savanna and Macey.”

“The Estate” is playing in theaters now.

