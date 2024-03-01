Kate Winslet is definitely a queen in our eyes, but in the new HBO series, “The Regime,” she’s definitely taking on a different title. Kate is playing Chancellor, and you could say she totally rules.

Kate Winslet (as Elena Vernham): “Since I became your chancellor, we have grown considerably as a country. It is time to show America and the world precisely what we are worth.”

Kate Winslet is leading by example in the new HBO limited series, “The Regime.”

Kate Winslet (as Elena Vernham): “Have some pride. Let me do my work and be grateful, OK?”

Kids: “OK, sorry.”

Or is she?

Kate Winslet: “Elena Vernham wants to create change. She doesn’t always know exactly what to do other than to get people to love her, and she absolutely is delusional and believes that they really do love her.”

Uh-oh. That can’t be good.

Kate Winslet: “I had to kind of sift through the sort of crazy emotional rubble of her to find things that I found redeeming about her. I mean, I can honestly say I’ve just never come across a character like this in my life before.”

OK, OK, here’s the deal. Elena is the chancellor of a fictional European nation that’s falling apart behind its palace walls.

Kate Winslet (as Elena Vernham): “Who the [expletive] are all these people?”

Matthias Schoenaerts: “I took the liberty of inviting our people from the countryside.”

And, as she becomes increasingly paranoid about her position, she turns to an unlikely confidant.

Helper: “Madame Chancellor, Corporal Zubak.”

Kate Winslet: “Zubak comes into her life because she has a system within the palace of employing a protector.”

Kate Winslet (as Elena Vernham): “You’re here because you’re a nobody, do you understand? And that means I can trust you.”

Matthias Schoenaerts: “He’s in the process of transformation, and he’s discovering the world of power and how it works.”

Kate Winslet: “Elena and Zubak, they’re kindred spirits in some way.”

Matthias Schoenaerts: “However dysfunctional their relationship is, I think it’s probably one of the only places he truly felt safe and motivated to live with a purpose.”

Guillaume Gallienne (as Nicky): “I’d like to see her.”

Matthias Schoenaerts (as Corporal Zubak): “Is she expecting you?”

Guillaume Gallienne (as Nicky): “I’m her husband.”

Matthias Schoenaerts (as Corporal Zubak): “Is she expecting you?”

The dysfunction between the two characters only makes their interactions more fun.

Kate Winslet: “I’ve never laughed so much at the material that was in front of me as we did every single day.”

Kate’s co-star, Hugh Grant, agrees.

Hugh Grant: “It has brilliant humor and profoundly silly comedy that made me laugh a lot. “

Kate Winslet (as Chancellor): “Love this kingfisher blue. Try not to the blood on it.”

Kate Winslet (as Chancellor): “And so I bless you all, and I bless our love, always.”

“The Regime” debuts on HBO on Sunday at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on Max.

