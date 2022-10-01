The “Mona Lisa” is a famous painting, with creepy eyes. Beady ones, too, that follow your every move.

But forget about art when it comes to “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.” It’s a psychological thriller sure to send thrills and chills down your spine.

Lauren Bowles (as Nurse): “Stop it.”

Kate Hudson (as Bonnie Bell): “Did you like run away from someone?”

Jeon Jong-seo (as Mona Lisa Lee): “I don’t want to go back!”

Just call it a love-Kate relationship.

Kate Hudson’s helping a girl who’s escaped from an insane asylum in “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” but there’s more to her than meets the eye.

Jeon Jong-seo (as Mona Lisa Lee): “Why do you think you’re in charge?”

She’s got telekinetic super powers … but is she using them for good or evil?.

Kate Hudson (as Bonnie Bell): “I knew something freaky was gonna happen tonight. It’s a full moon. I, like, feel it in my ovaries, I swear to God.”

Kate plays Bonnie, an exotic dancer who’s just trying to make it in New Orleans.

Kate Hudson: “She’s just a survivor, she’s just trying to make ends meet. I think she looks at her life like a win, that she could have ended up in a lot of worse places.”

The actress got character inspo from the rap goddess herself, Cardi B.

Kate Hudson: “I feel like if Bonnie Bell saw Cardi B, she’d be, like, the only time she’d be speechless. I got on Cardi B’s Instagram and was like, ‘Yeah, like, she doesn’t give an [expletive]’ I love it.”

She says Bonnie’s all about owning her own power … just like Cardi.

Kate Hudson: “”There was a part of that, like, ownership of one’s self, and where they’ve been and who they are now and where they come from, and I just feel like that like Bonnie Bell.”

Kate Hudson (as Bonnie Bell): “So what are you like, some kind of witch or something? How’d you do that?”

Jeon Jong-seo (as Mona Lisa Lee): “I don’t know.”

“Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” is now available for digital rental.

