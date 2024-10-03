We’ve got a whole new season of Miami Heat fun coming up at the Kaseya Center. The downtown Miami arena is known for games and concerts, but we’re also fans of the season’s new menu items. Deco’s Alex Miranda went undercover to find out more.

I chomped my way through Kaseya’s latest food and beverage offerings on Wednesday. It was hard work, eating all that free food — and stuffing the rest in the trunk of my car when no one was looking, but someone has to do it. For the fans.

The Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami…

Alex Miranda: “I’m really hungry. Are you hungry?”

Michelle Artimez: “Always.”

…isn’t just ready to serve fans some action this new season.

Michelle Artimez: “We have a french fry crusted corn dog at downtown…”

Alex Miranda: “Excuse me> Wait, wait, wait, hold on.”

It’s serving up sensational new menu items.

Michelle Artimez: “Miami is such an incredible mesh of cultures and flavors, and we want Kaseya Center to be a food destination in and of itself within the city.”

Yes, new food!

[Alex mumbles with his mouth full.]

Jose (also with his mouth full): “Thank you for looking out!”

But also new drinks!

Server: “You can take two.”

Alex Miranda: “You mean two trays? This is – thank you.”

Weather at the concessions stands…

Michelle Artimez: “Skinny Louie will now be at Concession 120, bringing their smash burger and fries.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m not sure I’ll stay Skinny Louie for very long, though.”

…or at 601 Miami, its waterfront restaurant and bar.

Michelle Artimez: “Bringing back the ‘nachos encendidos’ that were super popular last season. Crispy wonton chips, ‘ropa vieja,’ a little aji amarillo sauce.”

Alex Miranda: “Ropa vieja?! No! Oh, that’s my favorite!”

Alex Miranda: “These are bomb!”

Think those game-day favorites, but elevated. Like, look at this churrasco on a baguette bun, are you kidding me? And the “arepa quemada.” Mmm, chicharron-infused arepa. Ooo, even more chicharrones … or a honey-soaked chicken sandwich. I’ll grab that. Y una empanada.”

Michelle Artimez: “We have something different and unexpected almost at every outlet that we have here.”

The Wagyu tequeño dog, with potato sticks, plus passion fruit and pineapple salsa.

Alex Miranda: “Mmm.”

Jose: “Mmm, right?”

[Alex laughs.]

You can wash down with…

Michelle Artimez: “One of my personal favorite here in 601, the lychee lemonade, is incredible.”

Alex Miranda: “That sounds good, because it’s so hot outside right now, the one thing I want in the world is a lychee lemonade.”

Tara: “With Bacardi Superior, a little bit of lychee purée, the crunchy ice on top, with some raspberries.”

[Alex downs the drink.]

Alex Miranda: “Cheers.”

Or … a guava mojito … which is risk-your-job refreshing.

Alex Miranda (to Jose): “Your boss won’t see, I promise I’ll block. No one can see, no one can see. Go, go.”

Enjoy all of those items, and more, at the Kaseya Center this season.

601 Miami opens 90 minutes before tip-off. Tell ’em I sent ya.

