Heat fans, we’ve got a hot new opportunity for you: an all-access tour of the Kaseya Center!

Who wouldn’t want to go behind the scenes of all the action there? And, with all the best touring acts having performed there, too, it’s like you’ll be breathing the same air as Jimmy Butler and Beyoncé.

Feel the heat!

Alex Miranda: [Plays with ball, then throws] “Oh, my God!”

Up close and very personal.

Julian Sanchez: “Everyone is, ‘I’m not washing my hands! I just touched Jimmy Butler’s locker!’ You know?”

[Alex laughs.]

At the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.

Julian Sanchez: “That’s actually our mascot’s locker room.”

A new, hour-long, behind-the-scenes, all-access guided tour.

Julian Sanchez: “Everybody wants to be that VIP, wants to feel special. We are now opening the doors for everyone to feel that way.”

Heat fans, or fans of any major touring artist.

Alex Miranda: “Madonna didn’t want to look at the bathroom when she worked out, so she built this, like, beautiful door here.”

Now, you can walk the same hallways. And, in this practice court…

Julian Sanchez: “If anyone wants to check their wingspan, it’s right there.”

Even shoot the same shots.

Julian Sanchez: “Yeah, it’s a free throw right there.”

Guest: [Shoots and scores]

Man, these guys are good!

But not as good as the guys who use this locker room.

Julian Sanchez: “There’s also going to be a locker that’s open to all fans, so you’re going to be able to sit like a player and take a photo.”

This area is for PT and that is, um, James Brown.

You’ll also get to see the control room.

Julian Sanchez: “We have some of the newest technology in all of sports, so it’s something really great to see, the brains of the entire building.”

Tour guides also drop celebrity tea.

Julian Sanchez: “The things that you wouldn’t know unless you worked here for a really long time.”

Alex Miranda: “Can you tell me exactly where Beyoncé has been?”

Jordan: “Ha!”

Like in the visitors’ locker room.

Julian Sanchez: “Most recently, Bad Bunny was here. He turned this into his game room and his barbershop. He had a pool table right here where we were standing, a dominoes table, and in the corner, he set up a barbershop for him and his boys.”

Alex Miranda: “Ey!”

Play basketball star or reporter in the media room.

Alex Miranda: “Nathan, what do you think about the tour?”

Nathan: “It’s amazing.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you going to be a basketball player when you grow up?”

Nathan: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Who’s your favorite player?”

Nathan: “Jimmy Butler.”

And play bougie in the Bacardi Ocho Lounge, before walking away with at least one souvenir.

Julian: Those photos will be available for you to download for free.”

Julian Sanchez: For an adult, it’s gonna be $39.99. For a child, it’s $24.99. We have spots all the way through September.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Kaseya Center All-Access Tour

601 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

universe.com/events/kaseya-center-all-access-tour-tickets-82ZSY4

