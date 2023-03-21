If you and your friends have been planning to go out and catch up make sure you check out KAO Sushi & Grill.

Dylan Burneo says KAO Sushi & Grill is a concept that fuses Latin America and Japan but don’t worry you can try it in the city of Coral Gables.

Their new roll with friends promo offers a sweet discount. If you go alone you get 10% off the sushi menu, if you go in a group of three you get 30% off. If you come with a party of 5 or more you get up to 50% off.

Make sure to check out the drinks and other items on their menu. You won’t regret it.

