When it comes to new music, Deco is all ears. That’s why we sat down with Grammy-winning artist Kabaka Pyramid for the scoop on his next album.

Kabaka Pyramid (singing): “Please don’t drain my energy, please don’t drain my energy.”

Please don’t drain Kabaka Pyramid’s energy. He’s going to need it.

The Jamaican-born artist is taking the Caribbean music world by storm. Fresh off his 2023 Grammy win for his reggae album “The Killing,” Kabaka told us he’s gearing up to release the album’s extended version.

Kabaka Pyramid: “We are doing a deluxe version where we are dropping some remixes of certain songs. The big one I would say we have is this remix for a song called ‘Energy.'”

And when he says big. He told Deco, it’s because of the artist he has featured on it.

Kabaka Pyramid: “The remix is featuring Sean Paul, and we just shot the video in Jamaica.”

Sean Paul: “Big up to Kabaka. He’s been here, not very long, but he’s put a stamp, you know what I mean, on the music biz. So we are proud of that.”

But, Sean Paul isn’t the only Caribbean giant Kabaka has collaborated with on this new project. Jamaican DJ, and son of the legendary Bob Marley, Damian Marley, is also on the album.

Kabaka Pyramid: “I’ve been working with Damian for, I would say, about nine years now. Its been a great vibe just working with him. He helped me to grow a lot as an artist, because he’s a great producer, great songwriter. He’s one of my idols, one of my influences.”

As for what’s next for Kabaka, more music, duh!

Kabaka Pyramid: “I have a love song that we just dropped. It’s called “Start my Day.” You know, it’s something for the ladies, you know what I mean? And then we are headed on the road.”

Kabaka Pyramid (singing): “Red, gold, and green . Red, gold, and green. Yes, unu fi know weh wi mean. This is Kabaka Pyramid, bless and love!”

You can catch Kabaka Pyramid before he goes on tour because he’s performing at the Afro Caribbean Music Festival in Miramar on Saturday. For more info, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.