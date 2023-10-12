The virtual world experience teaches us the mind is very powerful. Like when you want to be in an exotic beach, all you need are those VR goggles.

Well, what if you want to see and touch dinosaurs? Lucky for you, Jurassic Virtual Reality Park kicked off its nationwide tour with a world premiere right here in the 305, and it’s a blast from the past.

Bryce Dallas Howard (as Claire Dearing): “We can’t keep her here forever.”

You don’t have to be in a “Jurassic” movie to fear a dinosaur anymore.

Julie Arias: “Welcome to the story.”

A story set millions of years ago, Jurassic VR Park equals a spine-tingling experience with these ancient creatures through technology.

Julie Arias: “You get to see them, you get to touch them, you get to feel the floor move beneath you. You feel the vibrations on your body.”

You can’t miss this dino-mite, 11,000-square-feet experience just over the bridge on Key Biscayne.

Julie Arias: “We do have amazing life-size dinosaurs. They are animatronics, so they do make sound, they do move. How often do you really get to experience that? To stand next to one and see how absolutely astronomical they were in size.”

Once you walk in, welcome to the jungle, baby!

Julie Arias: “The first room that they’ll enter is a holographic room where they meet Evo.”

Evo: “And Evo will accompany you throughout the journey.”

Julie Arias: “So then, after that, they get to actually go back in time. They stand on a platform; this platform is a moving platform.”

Adventurers move on to wear their tech suits to free roam, and they get to experience #thestruggleisreal during prehistoric times.

Julie Arias: “It is a protected space, but you actually get to walk alongside these giants. The vest allows you to feel the vibration of the different dinosaurs coming your direction. If there happens to be something that hits the ground, then all of a sudden, you’ll feel that shake.”

Alex Miranda: “I know it’s weird. I know the room is not shaking, right? But in there, it’s shaking. everything is shaking. My vest is shaking, so I’m shaking.”

You’ll also get to soar and have a roarin’ good time in their merch store. It’s a full sensory experience with a T-rex.

Alex Miranda: “This isn’t like anything – I mean, if you’ve put on goggles like this, you’re only like one-eighth of the experience. Because when you’re throwing on the vest, and this thing is tracking you everywhere, you really are immersed.”

Jurassic VR Park is open until Oct. 22.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jurassic VR Park

4400 Rickenbacker Causeway

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

jurassicparkvr.com

