Summer is loading, and spoiler alert: We live in South Florida, so it’s guaranteed to be a hot one. Ridiculously hot, but there’s some good news: Fortunately for you, the movie theater is bringing the chills and thrills you’ll be begging for. Here’s what’s lighting up the big screen this summer.

Summer movie season is officially underway, and it’s kicking off with a bang, all thanks to Marvel’s latest entry, “Thunderbolts*.”

Erik Davis, Fandango: “Yeah, when you start the summer movie season with a Marvel movie in early May, then yeah, it does start now. This is another really fun, kind of reluctant team-up movie from Marvel. They kind of come together when the Avengers are not available, There is a threat to New York City, and they have to figure out a way to kind of get along and save the day.”

Fandango surveyed over 5,000 ticket buyers, asking people what movies are they most anticipating … and a few superhero flicks cracked the top five.

Erik Davis, Fandango: “‘Superman” back on the big screen, directed and written by James Gunn. At number three, ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.’ At number two, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

Topping that list at number one is “Jurassic World: Rebirth.”

Erik Davis: “This one takes us back to the island, back to the horror roots of the ‘Jurassic’ franchise.”

The action keeps on rolling for spots six and seven with “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” and zombie-thriller “28 Years Later.”

But don’t count the live-action remakes out.

Erik Davis: “‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation. It’s thrilling, it’s emotional. ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ another live-action version of an animated experience. I think this is going to be one of the bigger movies of the summer.”

Also making the top 10: “Freakier Friday,” reuniting Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

And, for horror fans, a bonus pick: “M3GAN 2.0” is back, with even more upgrades.

Amie Donald (as M3GAN, voice): “I’ll admit, there were some bugs in my programming.”

Erik Davis: “In this one, M3GAN may actually be the hero of this film, because there is another sort of more dangerous robot that has to contend against M3GAN. If you’re a horror fan, you’re gonna have a good summer.”

