Okay, let’s pump the brakes for a second. We don’t want to take our fear fun too far. We’re hearing Alex Miranda is seriously scared out at Jungle Island. He has more.

Alex Miranda: “Right now we’re at Grinner’s Hospital, it takes about 15 minutes to go through this specific haunted house and there’s not going to be a break along the way, but if you follow me through that little turn, don’t worry, there’s some relief and you’ll make some friends along the way.”

Horror fans, let us hear you scream!

*people yelling*

That’s the sound of fear, and it’s taking over Jungle Island thanks to Horrorland!

Francisco Santos: “Horrorland is back for our sixth year. We like to put on our horror event every year, and every year we have something new.”

This year, the scream park is introducing five brand new haunted houses, one of which is inspired by last year’s blockbuster “Nosferatu!”

Francisco Santos: “We are great fans from the original movie. It was the first-ever Dracula movie and it’s amazing. We have a full house called ‘Nosferatu’ with actually a life-size Nosferatu.”

The horror won’t end inside of the houses though.

Scare actress: “Why you look at me? Tell me why? You like it?

The 18-acre park will be crawling with four new scare zones.

Francisco Santos: “We have a graveyard scare zone that is going to be roaming around and other clown characters that are going to be roaming around the park.”

Even the bar has a horror theme.

Francisco Santos: “We have a new bar this year, it’s called The Butcher’s House, so don’t miss The Butcher’s House because they have drinks and they have specialty foods that is decorated only for the Halloween season.”

And when you need a break from all that terror, just check out the live entertainment!

Francisco Santos: “We have a live DJ every night, we have fire performers station and this year we have a stage where we are going to have four different specialty acts.”

Tickets start at $34 but they’ll go up closer to Halloween.

And while the park’s packed with panic, the teams says it’s not just about the frights.

Francisco Santos: “We do scare people in Horrorland, this is a haunted house and we scare people. But our main goal is for everyone to have fun.”

A lot of these attractions are meant for 13+, but if younger children are brave enough, they can enter the haunted houses too.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jungle Island ‘s Horrorland

Website

Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

