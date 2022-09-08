Need a little more nature in your life? How about a little more adventure, too? Jungle Island on Watson Island has just the ticket.

Now you can actually climb through the trees and make your way though dozens of obstacles 70 feet up. Look down, if you have the guts. I dare you!

Jungle Island…

Alex Miranda: “And now the V-net. See ya! Whooo!”

…is reaching new heights.

Alex Miranda: “Whoa! Ooh, is that Star Island?”

More like Palm. but on their new Aerial Game Trek.

Matt Larter: “It’s a series of obstacle courses that progress in difficulty, so you’ve got ladders, rope bridges, Tarzan swings, ziplines, of course.”

You’re going to see a whole lot more than just … parrots.

Matt Larter: “Climbing over animals, between trees, stuff that they’re not really seeing.”

At least not until the Watson Island destination relaunched as an eco-adventure park.

Alex Miranda: “And how many times do you feel like Tarzan up there?”

Matt Larter: “Every single time.”

And this ain’t some McDonald’s PlayPlace. No shade.

Alex Miranda: “Walking on any wire about, I don’t know, 50 or so feet off the ground is nerve-racking, no matter what.”

Alex Miranda: “What difficult level are we talking here?”

Matt Larter: “A whole range. We’ve got ranges for, you know, beginners, people who have never seen this before, and we’ve got expert.”

But, you gotta earn that.

Alex Miranda: “Here at the Aerial Game Trek, you’ve got four levels. Starts at yellow, ends at blue. You’ve got to graduate to make it to the next one. Blue is the most intense.”

Because, for one, it gets to, say, 70 feet…

Alex Miranda: “Off the ground. Yeah…”

Speaking of heights…

Matt Larter: “I want people to do a little bit more than they think they can. If anybody has to turn back, we’re prepared for that.”

But you’re in good hands. Just strap in and hook on.

Matt Larter: “We run what’s called a continuous lifeline system here, and once they’re attached at the beginning of the course, they’re not coming off.”

And start at yellow.

Alex Miranda: “All right, here we go!”

Then, make your friends green … with envy.

Alex Miranda: “I’ve graduated to the blue course. That’s the most intense out of the four, and by this point, I’m feeling like David from ‘Schitt’s Creek.'”

Before you’re red from embarrassment.

Alex Miranda: “Hold on, I need to come up with a – I need to come up with a plan!”

But finally…

Alex Miranda: “:Victory! nothing mattered before this moment. This, this torture chamber!”

Forgive me, Treetop Trek.

Alex Miranda: “I think everything after this is a piece of cake. although I’m probably wrong about that.”

Tickets are $45. Kids have to be at least 5 years old and 45 inches tall. Maximum weight: 275 pounds.

Alex Miranda: “That was so much fun!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Jungle Island

Aerial Game Trek

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

miamitreetoptrekking.com

