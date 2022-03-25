We don’t care how old you are, jumping on a trampoline is always fun — if you’ve got the mobility for it, and you got the energy, and you don’t have a bladder that leaks.

But when you put them indoors, shut off the lights and fire up the neons, you’ve got yourself an all-ages club.

Ultra Music Festival is this weekend, but neon lights aren’t just for loca people.

Emilin Sales-Lopez, Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park: “They have so much fun, to the point that they don’t want to go home.”

At Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park in Weston, Fridays and Saturdays are lit.

Emilin Sales-Lopez: “Our lights are turned off. Our neon lights are turned on.”

Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Emilin Sales-Lopez: “You can hear everyone in the whole park scream at the top of their lungs, so excited.”

It’s a vibe.

Emilin Sales-Lopez: “Kid-friendly club.”

Like, Demi Lovato meets Uncle Luke.

Group: “Go, Evie! It’s your birthday! Go, Evie!”

No, really, it was actually her birthday.

Alex Miranda: “Eight years old? What, is it fun here?”

Evie: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s your favorite part?”

Evie: “How we get to jump all together.”

Now, we’re not trying to throw shade on the regular, lights-on hours, but…

Alex Miranda: “Is it like, more fun when it’s the neon glow-in-the-dark thing, or is it more fun when the lights are all on?”

Krista: “It’s so much more fun with the neon lights.”

Oh, and let’s get this out of the way.

Emilin Sales-Lopez: “We have court monitors all around the trampolines, making sure that everyone’s OK, nobody’s getting hurt.”

Since it is late, neon lights is ideal for bigger kids.

Alex Miranda: “They even have glow-up dodge ball.”

Emilin Sales-Lopez: “Listening to their music, they’re jumping around, hanging out with their friends.”

And for adults…

Alex Miranda: “It’s a workout, right?”

Brittany: “Total workout. Like, I have my Apple Watch on, counting calories.”

Emilin Sales-Lopez: “It is for me, too. If I come in and like, jump for like three minutes, I’m exhausted.”

So, swing on this instead.

Brittany Cratit: “The lights are off, now you’re free. You can do whatever you want.”

Which includes showing off.

Zoe: “That’s easy. Can you do this?”

Tickets are $30 per squirrel – I mean, person.

Emilin Sales-Lopez: “Please, one more hour. Can I please stay here?”

The amount of sweat, the amount of calories you lose is just crazy.

You get to keep the glow-up socks for free.

FOR MORE INFO:

Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park

3305 Corporate Ave.

Weston, FL 33331

954-314-7439

flyingsquirrelsports.us/weston-florida

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.