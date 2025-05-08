Interpreting Shakespeare can take a lot of brain power, especially the greatest love story of all time, “Romeo and Juliet,” but this time, it’s “Juliet & Romeo.” Alex Miranda is here to explain why Juliet is finally getting top billing.

“Juliet & Romeo” is a new take on the classic love story, but this time with song and dance. Ugh, “parting is such sweet sorrow.”

Clara Rugaard (as Juliet): “You were fighting with the Montagues.”

Jamie Ward (as Romeo): “And you, Juliet, daughter of Capulet.”

Whether you’re Team Capulet or Team Montague, the story of these star-crossed lovers makes for some great drama.

When you add pop music to it, well…

Rebel Wilson: “In this version, it’s like got all the action, all the juicy stuff, all the love story, but it’s very easily accessible for everyone, because also it’s got pop music. It helps tell the story, and these songs are just like killers, like, they’re bangers.”

Bangers because…

Jamie Ward: When I first heard the songs come through, I was blown away, and I saw the name Evan Bogart, and I kind of recognized it, and I saw that he’d written ‘Halo’ by Beyoncé. I started listening, and I could get little inflections of Beyoncé or Rihanna in there, and I thought, ‘Yes, I’m going to be Beyoncé.'”

Jamie Ward (as Romeo): “I’d rather die than live without her.”

Jamie Ward is Romeo … and just like his character, he loves big or go home.

Jamie Ward: “I fall in love pretty quickly, and so, I’m pretty impulsive, and I think it’s hard for people to give you advice on it, when it’s something so personal.”

For Rebel Wilson, who plays Lady Capulet, this movie had her singing in a different tune.

Rebel Wilson: “I also character-sing in movies, which is a bit easier, because you don’t have to sound so beautiful, but in this one, we’re really doing our best singing.”

And her 3-year-old daughter understands that hips don’t lie.

Rebel Wilson: “My daughter, I think, weirdly she’s probably gonna be musical when she grows up. She listens to a really wide array of music. Weirdly, she’s really into Turkish music, currently, that my wife plays her. Turkish music and Shakira.”

When are you coming to visit SoFlo again, Rebel?

Rebel Wilson: “Oh, gosh, I need some Miami sunshine in my life, so hopefully soon. I just always have a fun time in Miami. I love the tennis, when the tennis is on there. Maybe next Miami Open.”

Jamie Ward (as Romeo): “This isn’t how our story ends, I promise you that. What now?”

Clara Rugaard (as Juliet): “It’s a mystery.”

“Juliet & Romeo” hits the big screen starting Thursday.

