If you’re a global icon your message must be clear. For reggae musician Julian “Juju” Marley, he wants you to vibe but with meaning. Deco Drive caught up with Mr. Royalty himself at iHeartRadio HQ in Pembroke Pines to chat about his newly dropped album.

Julian Marley’s new album Colors of Royal will definitely put you in a mood and also give you different flavors of sound.

Julian Marley: “Some good collaborations. South American vibe, Latin vibe with the reggae vibe with the Afro vibe and we mix it up in one vibration. Yes, different spice.”

For Julian word is bond.

Julian Marley: “Some people ask, ‘why did you change your sound?’ We didn’t really change the sound we widened the sound. The music is powerful but it’s really the content, the words. And the words must go to every nation, every tongue and every sound because we’re speaking of one love.

As one of the sons of legendary reggae artist, Bob Marley, Juju is the only one born across the pond so the inspiration for the name of the album came from his nickname.

Julian Marley: My nickname is Juju Royal. Juju Royal because I was born in England so when I came to Jamaica it was like ‘What? We have a brother from England. Your name royalty.'”

The new music video Inna mood might be his first hit single but it’s all about positivity for Mr.Marley.

Julian Marley: “You have to tell people to have a positive vibration, you have to tell people to uplift yourself and unite.”

The location for the video shoot has a special memory for Julian.

Julian Marley: “We did that in Jamaica. Place called wickie wackie. It’s close to the Bob Marley beach where our father used to go and jog on the sands.”

Jamaica might be where his roots are but SoFlo is home.

Julian Marley: “Family has been here since the late ’70s. My grandmother was here. Yes, I watch Deco Drive. Is it on Fridays?”

Close enough.

His flavorsome album is out now on all the music platforms. Next up, some tours

Julian Marley: “Next couple months time, towards the summer. We’ll be heading out some stuff in the U.S.

