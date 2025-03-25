Lady Gaga has the billboard charts in a trance with “Abracadabra,” her latest hit and gurl, does this song make you want to dance? So, grab your Nike because little monster Juicy Love Dion to teach us today.

Lady Gaga’s latest single…

…is magic! And the “abracadabra” video is putting TikTok under a spell.

Alex Miranda: Everybody is doing this dance right now.

Juicy Love Dion: Well, it went completely and utterly viral, which congratulations, Lady Gaga. The minute the video came out people were recreating it.”

Local drag star and professional dancer Juicy Love Dion…

Juicy Love Dion: “The tutorials are posted everywhere.”

…is already performing the choreography at her wildly popular shows.

[Juicy performs choreo]”

Ok… But let’s slow that down.

Juicy Love Dion: Five, six, seven, eight. Right, right, circle, left. One, two, three, four. Arm and hit. Arm one, two, three, up.”

So get up off the couch if you can, because she’s about to teach us here at Willy’s Wynwood.

[Juicy teaches Alex step by step]”

I wanna say here goes nothing, but actually, here goes everything.

Alex Miranda: “Are you ready?”

Juicy Love Dion: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “OK. Three, two…”

[Final dance break]”

Juicy Love Dion: “The category is: dance!”

Alex Miranda: “That’s good enough! I am sweating.”

Juicy Love Dion: “I feel like this choreography looks very complicated, but once you break it down, i think the steps can be very easy. It’s all about timing.”

Water! Willy? Where’s Willy?

Juicy: Here at Willy’s Neighborhood Bar, one of my best friends has a show every Thursday called Wig, so come support FKA Twink.”

