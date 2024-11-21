We’ll watch Jude Law in anything! We don’t care if the movie is about him doing his taxes, I mean if it’s Jude Law we’ll buy tickets right? Good thing though, he instead, plays an FBI agent in a new crime thriller. Deco’s Alex Miranda is guilty as charged with this story.

“The Order” is a classic cat and mouse crime story but the twist here is it’s based on a true story. One you may not have heard of.

Bank robberies and car thefts terrorize the Pacific Northwest.

And in the new film “The Order,” inspired by a true story, and based on the 1989 book “The Silent Brotherhood.”

Jude Law: “I was really excited by creating a thrilling, purposive, cat and mouse movie that reminded me somewhat of the films that I remember seeing and loving in packed houses back in the 80s.”

An FBI agent, Terry Husk, played by Jude Law, suspects domestic terrorists, not ordinary criminals, are behind the crimes.

Jude Law: “I was fortunate as a producer to be involved with the writer and the director early on. So, really developing the backstory of this character.”

Nicholas Hoult stars as Bob Mathews, the leader of a white supremacist group.

Jude Law: “It’s not often you are given a script that has at its heart a historical event that few people know about, that has some kind of timely, uncomfortable relevance to the time you’re in.”

And Tye Sheridan is the young local police officer, Jamie Bowen.

Tye Sheridan: “It’s about the ends that people have to go to to protect their families and their communities, and it’s also about extreme ideology.”

Who was inspired by the sacrifices these law enforcement officers had to make.

Tye Sheridan: “To do something that is completely selfless, to protect a nation, to protect democracy. That was one of the things that drew me in.”

Along with Jurnee Smollett, who plays FBI agent, Joanne Carney.

Jurnee Smollett: “I immediately Googled black women in the FBI when I got the script because they told me that my character was originally written as a man. That completely opened up my world, I went and interviewed a few former special agents, women of all kinds, all backgrounds.”

Joanne and Terry don’t always get along, either.

Jurnee Smollett: “I made it my mission to be the best, which is why my character doesn’t have tolerance for Husk when he veers off course because I’m not allowed to do that.”

But they all did with the real guy, Jude.

Tye Sheridan: “He doesn’t take himself too seriously, right? He’s always willing to explore different ideas and is a great collaborator in that sense. He’s really trying to make everyone around him as good as they can possibly be.”

“The Order” hits limited theaters starting Dec. 5.



