How does a pout pout fish turn that pout pout frown upside down? With a spark, of course, as in Jordin Sparks. Jordin joins funny guy Nick Offerman in a new animated movie. Deco’s pouty mouth, or is it potty mouth, reporter, Alex Miranda, has more.

‘Pout Pout Fish’ tackles the question: Is it better to be grumpy or happy around others? Both Nick and Jordin gave Deco some exclusive underwater deets.

Nick Offerman as Mister Fish in Pout Pout Fish: “I am a pout pout fish with a pout pout face, and you spread the dreary wearies.”

Well, spreading pretty much everywhere. Originally based on a children’s book, “The Pout Pout Fish” movie follows the journey of a grumpy fish and a very optimistic one.

Together, they try to find a legendary creature to help save their homes.

Voicing Mister Fish is a funny guy, Nick Offerman, who had to do a little face modification for the role.

Nick Offerman: “When I began to perform him, he sort of pulled my voice down. You know it keeps saying blub blub blub, and so I sort of laid some molasses onto my voice, and I think gave it a darker tone.”

Growing up in farm life, Nick always tries to be positive.

Nick Offerman: “I have this unflappable drive, whenever someone is in a bad mood, then I’m like, ‘Hey, what if ah, you were in a good mood?’ OK, this sucks like we’re in a bad situation right now, but we’re together, and I can make a funny noise with my digestive system. That’s something. Can we build on that?”

Singer, Jordin Sparks plays, the mysterious shimmer, who she loves.

Jordin Sparks: “I feel like I am shimmer. I understand her. I relate to people seeing me as what they want to see. It’s like all glossy, there’s like x y z in my life, and I have all these things, but there’s so much more depth to me than what’s on the cover.”

In her podcast, “What’s Your Spark?” which launched last year, the guest she really wants is.

Jordin Sparks: “Gordon Ramsey. I want Gordon Ramsay on my podcast. I want to talk to him about everything.”

But both wish for some So-Flo yumminess.

Jordin Sparks: “I hope I get there soon. I want to eat. I want to eat my way through the city again. Look, I need some palm trees in my life.”

Nick Offerman: “Hopefully soon, because whenever I’m asked, ‘What’s the best sandwich in the world?’ My answer is the Cubano sandwich, and the best ones I’ve ever had were in Miami.”

This optimistic flick hits theaters this Friday.

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