The point of “Magazine Dreams” seems to be spending two hours in a dark theater, watching Jonathan Majors’ muscular body — flexing, posing and covered with oil. OK, point made.

Jonathan Majors (as Killian Maddox): “You have to do something big and important, or nobody will remember you when you’re dead.”

Jonathan Majors is looking to defeat his inner demons and become a champion in “Magazine Dreams.”

Jonathan Majors (as Killian Maddox): “You gotta commit all focus and energy to becoming the greatest bodybuilder on the entire planet. That’s what separates one from being a champion, one from not being a champion.”

Jonathan plays Killian Maddox, a most complicated man.

Jonathan Majors: “Killian Maddox is an aspiring bodybuilder, but he is also a human being who has experienced extraordinary trauma.”

The character’s mix of darkness and light is the emotional center of the film.

Jonathan Majors: “He’s also a man who has the imagination to dream impossibly difficult and beautiful dreams. In the picture, in the two hours and four minutes, you watch him wrestle with that trauma and with that imagination and with those dreams.”

Those impossibly difficult and beautiful dreams, like becoming a champ and gracing the cover of magazines, are tough to realize.

Jonathan Majors (as Killian Maddox): “I want to be Mr. Olympia one day. Like my deltoids? Judges always say they’re too small. Do you think they’re liars?”

Taylour Paige (as Pink Coat): “Everyone’s a liar.”

Jonathan Majors (as Killian Maddox): “I’ve been training for this every moment of my entire life.”

Preparing to play a bodybuilder takes a ton of physical work. Jonathan’s happy to push himself to find out what makes a guy like Killian tick.

Jonathan Majors: “If I feel like it can be easily done, I don’t feel like there’s much I can learn from playing the role. I like the ability to see how far I can go, how far the truth is.”

The physicality of the role is definitely impressive, but it’s the story of Killian and his world that really got to Jonathan.

Jonathan Majors: “There’s a whole demographic, you know, of people who represent those types of people, and there’s a whole other demographic who know those types of people, and their stories should be told as well.”

“Magazine Dreams” is now playing in theaters.

