(WSVN) - Forget the ball drop! The Jonas Brothers are droppin’ beats to ring in 2026, right here in South Florida!

Joe Jonas (singing): “I’ve been on my bed, wishing every second you were lying on my chest…Swear I’ve been moving on. But I’ve been going backwards.”

The trio is teaming up with Samsung TV+ for a live New Year’s Eve show at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood.

The party starts Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. Expect classics and new tracks.

Tickets drop Nov. 12.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.