When it comes to music and touring, Bon Jovi’s doing it their way. The rockers just dropped their new album, “Forever,” and when it comes to hitting the road, they’re just “livin’ on a prayer.”

Jon Bon Jovi (singing): “Got my brown-eyed girl, and she believes in me … legendary.”

Legendary indeed. Rock band Bon Jovi is celebrating their 40th anniversary around the sun.

Jon Bon Jovi (singing): “Shot through the heart, and you’re to blame. You give love a bad name!”

And the bandmates are piercing fans’ hearts with their docuseries, “Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story” on Hulu.

Now, it’s time for their 16th album, “Forever,” out Friday.

For Jon Bon Jovi, happiness is key.

Jon Bon Jovi: “I’m finding joy again in the comfort of knowing that every day you can get up and put another foot forward, and you have the camaraderie of people who believe in you and people that you love in your life, and all of those things, it keeps you optimistic.”

Yes, definitely optimistic, especially with Jon’s recent throat surgery.

There are talks of going on tour, but he only wants to hit the road if he can give it 100%.

Jon Bon Jovi: “I think that I, now that we’re talking about it, and people are realizing that this throat surgery happened, let me be clear: I can sing again. Our bar, as we call it, the bar that we have to hold up, is that we want to be able to do the two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, so that’s what I’m striving for.”

Jon Bon Jovi (singing): “Got what I want, ’cause I got what I need.”

Doing it halfway is not in his vocabulary.

Jon Bon Jovi: “Making this record was not difficult. It was time-consuming, but not difficult, and a year since some of those demos to now, leaps and bounds, you know, in my recovery, but until we’re at a place where it’s two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, where I can just wake up like it’s another tour and not be worried about my health, that’s when we’ll decide to go.”

