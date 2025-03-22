If you’ve got a sweet tooth, we’ve got three crazy ways to end your meal. From handcrafted frozen treats, to sports-themed donuts and dessert-worthy bread, Deco’s diving into these local favorites that’ll have you saying, “Just desserts, please!”

When it comes to ice cream, being vanilla just won’t do at Jolly Ice Parlor.

This sweet spot is serving up handcrafted frozen treats that are as fun to look at as they are to eat.

Crystal Diaz: “What sets us aside from everybody else is, we like to decorate everything, and be obnoxious with the decorations.”

And decoration is key. With more than 10 flavors of ice cream, and a variety of toppings to choose from, it’s not surprising this place is becoming a SoFlo hotspot.

Crystal Diaz: “The most popular one is the Grape Nut — it’s a Caribbean flavor ice cream that everybody loves — then it’s, of course, cookies and cream, and then we have a Cookie Monster that’s very, very, very popular.”

Whatever you decide, just don’t leave before you try the famous Jolly Bowl.

Crystal Diaz: “It’s a bowl with Italian ice, and we put a shot of your choice — it could be white or dark liquor, it doesn’t matter — and the adults love it, because they like to bring their kids here, and instead of them just sitting here being bored, they’ll drink as well.”

From bold flavors to a sugar rush touchdown, FranCo’s Donuts in South Miami is scoring big with mouthwatering donuts.

Frank Crawford: “FranCo’s Donuts is a family-owned and operated donut business, and we’re known for our football-themed donut stand.”

And this place is bringing it’s A-game.

Frank Crawford: “Our best one to me is the All-American, which is cookies and cream. We have the Super Bowl — it’s the sprinkles, which all of the kids love — and we’ve also got the Strawberry Shortcake.”

You don’t have to set your sights on just the three, because there are plenty to choose from.

Frank Crawford: “We probably have about 250 specialty donuts. You can come to FranCo’s once a week for three years and get a different specialty flavor.”

And with prices like this, you’ll definitely be back.

Frank Crawford: “They cost $6 for a half-dozen, $12 for a dozen and $20 for a bucket.”

Try not to overindulge yourself, because something wickedly delicious this way comes.

Wicked Bread Co. in Plantation is baking up some sinfully sweet cinnamon bread and bringing out new flavors monthly.

Eddie Diaz: “For the month of March, we have the Berry Witch Project. It’s a mixed berry compote made up of blackberry, raspberry, strawberry and blueberries.”

If you can’t make it this month, you may want to squeeze in a visit next month.

Eddie Diaz: “For the month of April, we have our Magic Wishing Apple Bread. It is our cinnamon bread covered with apple pie filling and a caramel drizzle.”

Sounds amazing, but I have to ask: What make the bread so delicious?

Eddie Diaz: “For the most part, it’s like eating the middle of a cinnamon roll, just over and over and over again.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Jolly Ice Parlor

6103 Hollywood Blvd., Suite A

Hollywood, FL 33024

954-404-6176

instagram.com/jollyiceparlor

FranCo’s Donuts

6316 SW 59th Pl

South Miami, FL 33143

francosdonuts.com

instagram.com/francosdounuts

Wicked Bread Co.

1263 S Pine Island Road

Plantation, FL 33324

wickedbread.com

