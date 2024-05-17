Once upon a time, say about 40 years ago, Daryl Hall and John Oates were the biggest duo in popular music.

Times change, friendships fade, and people move on. And now John is jazzed about his latest solo album, “Reunion”. But hold on, it’s not what you think.

John Oates: “I’m making ready for my reunion.”

John Oates is happy to be reunited with music. The pop singer’s new album, “Reunion,” drops Friday.

The first single is also called “Reunion,” and for John, this song is all about a family affair.

John Oates: “It was inspired by my 100-year-old dad. He told me that he was going to reunite with Mom, who has passed away a number of years ago, and that really struck me, because I thought about the true real meaning of the word reunion, reuniting in a more emotional and metaphysical way.”

Hall & Oates: “I can’t go for that. No, no.”

John was a part of the famous duo Hall & Oates, but the two had a falling out last year, and let’s just say the split was not good. But all this talk about reuniting begs the question…

John Oates: “There’s an irony with the title. You know, most people might think is this a veiled message about some sort of Hall & Oates reunion?”

Well, is it? Huh, John?

John Oates: “It’s not, and I never intended it that way. I guess the true irony is that it happens to be an idea that I came up with at this moment in time.”

Bummer.

John Oates: “I’m done, and I want to move on. I wanna spend the last creative years of my life on things that I find interesting and things that give me personal satisfaction.”

John Oates (singing): “Yeah, I’m makin’ ready, followin’, followin’ the light. I’m gettin’ ready.”

