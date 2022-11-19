A beloved staple in Coral Gables is back in business. John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant closed a few years ago, but it’s now been given new life, and it might look a little different than you remember.

The bar is now open to the public, and they’re eager to welcome back new and old customers and our very own Alex Miranda has more details.

Ladies, if you’re looking for a good pint of Guinness, John Martin’s might be the place to go.

It’s gotten a little bit of a face-lift, and it’s ready to make new memories.

John Martin’s is an Irish pub on Miracle Mile and part of the miracle is that it’s been there more than 30 years.

Emi Guerra: “There’s so much history here, such a beloved community establishment that we really thought it deserved to be resurrected.”

The bar shut down during COVID, but now it’s back.

New, improved and aiming to pick up where it left off.

Emi Guerra: “John Martin’s was renovated from top to bottom. However, we made sure to keep some of the important elements that stayed true to what John Martin’s was.”

And though it might look a little different, it’s still kept some of its old charm.

Emi Guerra: “We updated the bar. To keep it in the same place, however, we brought back the same bar facade and repurposed other elements of the venue and put it into the back bar, reused some of the railings, and really some of the finer points that made the place unique for what it was then and made sure to adapt it to what it is today.”

They’ve also revamped their menu. You can still try traditional favorites like fish and chips and bangers and mash, but you can also have some American dishes like a burger and ribs.

Emi Guerra: “The food is great, the drinks are awesome. We have over 300 types of whisky, darts, games, etcetera. It’s just a fantastic place all around.”

John Martin’s was founded by friends John Clarke and Martin Lynch in 1989.

And Martin is loving all the changes.

Martin Lynch: “I was blown away. Totally. I think that what they’ve done, what Emi and Alex have have done, is amazing, unbelievable. When you walk in the door you’re gonna have a feeling like you know you’re home.”

And with the place reopening, it’s also brought back old customers.

Rosi Rosell: “I used to come here back in the day, you know before COVID, you know when it was like dark and gloomy and a hole in the wall, and now it’s so like open and inviting and like beautiful.”

John Martin’s has been a go-to spot for many people, for so many years and will no doubt attract new attention with this remodel.

Now, you don’t need a reservation to to get in, the place is first come, first serve.

So you might want to get in while the iron is hot.

FOR MORE INFO:

John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

johnmartinsmiami.com

