We’ve all told a little lie to get out of things that we might not want to do. In the new movie “Ricky Stanicky” a group of friends take a white lie to a whole new level.

How far will you take a lie?

Andrew Santino (as JT): “You know all we did was tell one lie.”

Zac Efron (as Dean): “Hundreds and hundreds of times over many many years.”

If you’re anything like this group of friends, the answer is pretty far.

Zac Efron (as Dean): “What if we hire an actor to play Stanicky”

Prime Video’s newest comedy “Ricky Stanicky” follows a group of friends as they attempt to uphold the ultimate facade.

A plot comedian, Andrew Santino says, is very possible in his life.

Andrew Santino: “There are a couple of friends in my life, I would do anything for them. If they told me ‘Hey man, I made up a dude for 30 years you gotta, pretend to know them, I would do it in a heart beat.”

But this lie goes a little too far.

William H. Macy (as Summerhayes): “I was really taken with your friend Stanicky. He’s got brass balls, on him that guy. That’s why I hired him.”

Since the guys portray big-time fibbers in the film, we just had to ask: How long have you kept a lie going?

John Cena: “Sitting in this chair right now. There is no way I belong here. This is a two-decade-long lie, that I’ve been able to just hold on to.”

John is just kidding and as for Zac Efron.

John Cena: “He’s a pretty truthful dude.”

Zac Efron: “I’m pretty truthful.”

John Cena: “Anything he’s going to say that he’s lying about, is a lie.”

Are you sure John? Because lying on your acting resume seems a bit untruthful.

Zac Efron: “I put horse back riding on there next to karate. I’ve never done two sessions of karate and I’m never on a horse and somebody cast me in a movie riding horses.”

John Cena: “Welcome to the deep end.”

Don’t worry it all worked out.

Zac Efron: “I’m still alive. Tell the truth”

Yes, kids, always tell the truth. But if you tell a white lie now and then. William H. Macy says he won’t hold it against you.

Willam H. Macy: “I have the tendency to be forgiving because I’ve done stuff in my life and I think everybody deserves a second chance.”

