They say two heads are better than one. And while that may not always be the case, it definitely is the case when we’re talking about Idris Elba and John Cena being in a movie together. John gave Deco an intelligence briefing on all things “Heads of State.”

Working in politics is hard.

Trying to save the world with the guy you really don’t get along with is even harder. Unless you’re Idris Elba and John Cena in the new action comedy called “Heads of State.” Then, it’s a good time.

John Cena: “The longer days, the harder days, waking up on the wrong side of the bed. It’s a lot easier when you have somebody who knows you, who appreciates you, who will work with you and you’ll have fun together.”

Reunited and it feels so good! Idris and John may play political frenemies in this movie, but the two became fast friends after working on “The Suicide Squad” in 2021.

John Cena: “From frame one, we are dancing. And that’s a really fun pairing. And just being able to get back together with him, like, gosh, you’re right, he’s so talented and he’s so great and we bounce off each other so well. We got to keep this duo going.”

Of course, John is no stranger to action films or big stunts.

But, he told Deco that if he found himself in one of these “big guys trying to save the world” scenarios:

John Cena: “There’s a scene in the movie where Idris’ character calls me ‘gym strong,’ and I ask what ‘gym strong’ is. You lift a bunch of weights but it’s not functional in real life. I, in real life, am gym strong. And I’m okay saying that. That’s fine.”

