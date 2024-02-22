We’ve always thought that John Cena seems like a nice guy, but these days, people are saying he’s a fake friend. Deco’s Alex Miranda is live at the SoFlo premiere of John’s new movie to explain.

The plot of “Ricky Stanicky” is absolutely, We have three guys, childhood friends, who invent an imaginary friend, called Ricky Stanicky, in order to get away with a prank. When their spouses get hold of this and become suspicious, these dudes have to actually find a Ricky Stanicky — played by John.

Alex Miranda: “The idea of having a Ricky Stanicky — morally, objectively wrong, but totally genius at the same time, right?”

John Cena: “And a bunch of fun, too. Zac [Efron]’s amazing, [director] Peter [Farrelly], Jermaine [Fowler], Andrew [Santino], William H. Macy, the whole crew, everybody. It was a comedy, so every day at work was a bunch of laughs.”

John Cena: “The movie unfolds around it, and we kind of get to see the – I don;t know, the risk-reward, but it’s a bunch of fun, I can tell you that.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you know what’s unfolding around you in this poster? It’s this warning sign. Are we specifically blocking what’s going on under this Britney Spears skirt?”

John Cena: “I know it’s a small warning sign.”

Alex Moranda: “Is there anything that you would actually like to get away with that you would use something like this for?”

John Cena: “Man, sometimes I try to be in two places at once, so if I can blame my splitting minutes on Ricky Stanicky…”

“Ricky Stanicky” hist Amazon Prime Video on March 7.

