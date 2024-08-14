Winning the lottery can bring lots of joy. But also, a mob of angry people. Package deal here. Awkwafina and John Cena team up to take on loads of lottery hunters in “Jackpot!” so buckle up cause we’re going for a ride.

Awkwafina (as Katie): “What is going on?”

John Cena (as Noel): “Katie, you’ve won the lottery.”

Awkwafina and John Cena go on a life-or-death sprint through Los Angeles in their new movie “Jackpot!” the action-packed dark comedy is set in the near future where a California lottery can be claimed by killing the winner before sundown.

Awkwafina (as Katie): “Oh hell no.”

John Cena (as Noel): “Oh hell yeah!

Awkwafina plays a new multi-billion dollar ticket holder and Johnny-boy is the amateur lottery protection agent that’s out to help her survive the swarm of lotto fanatics cause they are after her mulaaaaa.

Awkwafina: “I loved working with John Cena. He’s amazing. He’s such a cool person. He’s a kind person. He’s a super professional.”

John Cena: “I loved a lot of the elements of the script, the ticking clock, the not-so-distant dystopian society, the weird take on the lottery. I loved all that stuff and then you begin to add personality like Awkwafina, like Simu, Paul’s direction, and his mind and, you know, you got something special.”

The film’s heart-pumping action and physical comedy is director Paul Feig’s specialty!

Paul Feig: “I saw the possibility for all kinds of big comedic, physical comedy, which is my favorite thing in the world.”

The cast was given free rein to improvise and apparently that made it suuuuper hard to stay in character!

Awkwafina: “Totally unexpected and it was so hard. I thought I was really going to, like, ruin, ruin like gold, by like, laughing.”

John Cena: “There’s a great blooper reel at the very end of the movie, so, stay for the credits.”

Cena also gets to flex his W.W.E. Skills in the film.

John Cena: “If there was ever a WWE Action movie, it would be what you see in ‘Jackpot.’ so this is one where I could actually contribute a lot.”

“Jackpot!” will start streaming on Prime Video on Thursday.

