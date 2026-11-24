Stone crab season is here, and there’s no better place to enjoy it than at one of Miami’s most iconic restaurants. Joe’s Stone Crab has been a local staple for generations. But how did it all begin? Steph Michaels went inside to get the story, crack some claws, and dig into a little Miami history.

Since 1913, Joe’s Stone Crab has been feeding Miami, and right now it’s stone crab season. Let’s go eat.

For more than a century, Joe’s Stone Crab has been a Miami institution. But stone crabs weren’t even on the menu when Joe and Jenny Weiss first opened their doors.

Stephen “Steve” Sawitz, Joe’s Stone Crab: “They were immigrants from Hungary who ended up in South Beach because he had asthma.”

About a decade later, a discovery in Biscayne Bay would change Joe’s forever.

Stephen “Steve” Sawitz: “A Harvard ichthyologist saw these kids playing with a crab in the water, and so he wanted to find out if it was edible. So he brought the crabs over here and gave them to Joe, and Joe, being a foodie, said, “Let me see what I can do with it.”

And just like that, a Miami legend was born. Today, getting those claws from the ocean to the table is a team effort.

Stephen “Steve” Sawitz: “So we have the fishermen going out on their boats during stone crab season, pulling their traps. Then they bring the stone crabs back to the fishery, and then we cook them there, chill them there, grade them there, then they are trucked up to the restaurant.”

It also takes a village to keep this historic restaurant running.

Stephen “Steve” Sawitz: “There are approximately 403 people that work here in the restaurant.”

Enough history, it’s time to eat! First up fresh stone crab claws.

Stephen “Steve” Sawitz: “These have been cracked in the kitchen by hand. Then what you do is twist it off, kind of like a lobster. You just peel off this very hard shell.”

Then dip it in joe’s famous mustard sauce and add a squeeze of lemon.

Stephen “Steve” Sawitz: “Bite down and feel the membrane; now just pull.”

Now remember to save room for joe’s apple pie and key lime pie.

Stephen “Steve” Sawitz: “And this is both my mom’s recipe, so I know there’s a lot of tlc in that.”

Steph Michaels: “If I start licking the plate, don’t judge me.”

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