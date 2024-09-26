Disney+ and Marvel are getting into the spooky season with a new series, “Agatha All Along.” MCU’s favorite witch Agatha Harkness is back with her darkness … and snd recruits a young’un played by Joe Locke to help her make friends so she can do wicked things. Deco sat down with this British broom-mate to hear all about it.

Joe Locke (as Teen): “The covenless witch.”

No coven, because Agatha, she doesn’t play nice.

[Agatha Harkness laughs.]

But somehow finds a way into the heart of a mysterious Teen, played by Joe Locke.

Joe Locke (as Teen): “Does this look centered?”

He helps her recruit a posse in Disney’s new series, “Agatha All Along.”

Joe Locke: “She’s very relatable to the human psyche and the dark side of our personality. She, like, gets away with saying the things that we don’t get away with saying but sometimes we kind of want to say, which I think is a very relatable thing.”

Joe’s character could also be relatable if we knew his name.

Joe Locke: “Teen has a spell on him, which means he can’t say his name or talk about anything about himself, which makes an interesting dynamic between the witches. But as the show goes on, every episode I feel like we solve a little bit more of his mystery.”

And there’s one outfit in the show that’ll unlock some clues [wicked laugh].

Joe Locke: “My favorite is probably my road look. The classic, like, the gray jumper with the cardigan. I think, I always say that costume holds all of the secrets of the show. If you look closely at it enough you’ll find out everything you need to know.”

Checking things off his bucket lists, like this bakeoff, is something he loves to do. And, obviously, being an MCU character.

Joe Locke: “Doing a Marvel series is definitely on my bucket list. I’d love to do an action film — cool, macho, masculine, jumping-off buildings kind of thing. Because people don’t expect that from me.”

Agatha’s rebelliousness definitely rubbed off on him.

Joe Locke: “Doing the stunts in Agatha was the funniest thing ever. They wouldn’t let me do some of them, and then I persuaded the stunt people to let me rehearse, even though our producer was like, ‘You’re not allowed.’ So I did it anyways.”

Kathryn Hahn (as Agatha Harkness): “Time to finish the road. Last one there is a nice person.”

New episodes of “Agatha All Along” drop weekly, Wednesdays at 9 p.m., on Disney+.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.