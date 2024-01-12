You’ve heard of prime time, but tonight on Deco, it’s crime time! The fictional kind, of course.

A new season of “True Detective” premieres this weekend. Deco is on the case.

Jodie Foster (as Liz Danvers): “I’m working on this case. Eight missing scientists, found on the edge of the villages, frozen solid.”

Jodie Foster’s got a mystery on her hands in “True Detective: Night Country.”

Jodie Foster (as Liz Danvers): “Burnt eyeballs, self-inflicted wounds. Those men died before they froze.”

The Oscar winner plays a police chief in Alaska who’s forced to team up with an old partner, played by Kali Reis, to solve a creepy crime.

Jodie Foster (as Liz Danvers): “Why are you here?”

Kali Reis (as Evangeline Navarro): “Because we both know what really happened. You need my help. I’ve seen that before.”

Jodie Foster: “I like that sisterhood. It’s something that we don’t see on screen very much, that there is a little bit of competition in that sisterhood, but also a real respect, professional respect.”

Season 4 of the anthology crime series explores the seemingly supernatural through the lens of the native Alaskan community, which is something showrunner Issa López felt strongly about representing.

Issa López: “Instead of the native stories being the background for the white characters actually doing the stuff, it will be great to have at least one of the detectives that is native, making the decisions and creating the change.”

And, because the show is set during a time in Alaska when the sun never comes up, the environment helps drive the story forward.

Kali Reis: “The darkness is this character in itself, and it actually helps kind of put the story together. You really don’t know when in time, when in space that you’re in, but you’re in this whole different universe, in this place that things, some weird things happen.”

Jodie Foster (as Liz Danvers) “The night country. It takes us, one by one.”

