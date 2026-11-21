Let’s get loud! JLo is giving fans something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving: a new concert movie on Paramount+! She’s giving Deco the 411 on the special.

She’s the ultimate showgirl, with hit after hit after hit!

And this Thanksgiving, Jennifer Lopez is taking “The JLo Show” out of Las Vegas and bringing it to your TV screen!

Jennifer Lopez: “It’s a real full circle moment for me as a — not just as an entertainer, but as a little girl who grew up with a lot of dreams.”

The concert film was recorded during the final show of JLo’s Sin City residency earlier this year.

Jennifer Lopez: “This show was a little bit about kind of doing something that was really different with my songs and really kind of paying homage to the entertainers that inspired me to become a performer to begin with.”

The singer says part of the performance was inspired by mixing her love of Broadway with her own music.

Jennifer Lopez: “I knew that I was inspired by these musicals when I was young that my mom, you know, kind of put me in front of the TV to watch. We were able to kind of find a way to like take ‘Let’s Get Loud’ and put it with ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ and it works, you know, so yeah, so I’m excited for everybody to see it.”

And the fact that the special drops on Thanksgiving is extra special because:

Jennifer Lopez: “Thanksgiving is a very special day for my family because we always used to kind of sit in front of the TV. To have ‘The JLo Show’ on Thanksgiving, and be watching it with my family. It’s gonna be so crazy.”

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