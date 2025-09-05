For years, we’ve rolled out the red carpet for many of celebs on our show. Now, one of our celeb friends is flipping the script and rolling out the red carpet for us.

Jimmy Kimmel: “I also would like to welcome our brand-new ABC affiliate in Miami. We can now be found on Channel 18, ABC Miami 18. We welcome you, we look forward to enjoying all the wonderful developments the state of Florida brings us every day together.”

Thanks for the shoutout, Jimmy Kimmel! We can’t wait to bring you more content for your opening monologues.

