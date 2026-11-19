Jim Caviezel is back in action in “Ghost Soldier.”

Deco got the scoop from “The Passion of the Christ” star himself.

In “Ghost Soldier,” Caviezel plays a former Green Beret and weapons engineer living off the grid in Wyoming, and he fights back when a ruthless corporation tries to seize local land for [artificial intelligence] data centers!

Jim says playing a military guy is hard, but as executive producer, he wanted to make veterans proud.

Jim Caviezel: “But the hard part is the challenge. Going in and getting exposed continuously. From the get-go, when you see me handling a bolt-action or sniper rifle, you can tell whether or not a guy did his homework. I wanted to make sure that I got it right. I think we did.”

“Ghost Soldier” is playing in theaters now.

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