Today, you can sail down the highway without much traffic.
Because and only because it’s a holiday.
But, in a Jet Car you can drive on the Miami waters all year round.
Drive, I’ll put in air quotes.
It’s not really a car, but it sure does look like one. And you’ll look just like a celebrity.
It feels surreal.
Frederic Kouakou: “This is now your opportunity to come and drive on water.”
Yes, drive on water. And we don’t mean like South Florida streets after it sprinkles.
Alex Miranda: “What do we call it?
Frederic Kouakou: “Jet car, car boat, it’s up to you.”
It’s jet car, officially. A boat, technically.
But, sports car in attitude.
Frederic Kouakou: “This can go up to 65 miles per hour, which is pretty fast on the water. So we set a limit to around 40, 45. And still very fast.”
Plenty fast, but plenty easy too.
Alex Miranda: “Alright, we’re here. We’re in the jet car. All you’ve got to do is press a start and stop button.
Frederic Kouakou: “Press the gas pedal.”
Now that that’s out of the way.
Alex Miranda: “This is the real express lane.”
Alex Miranda: “Whoop, baby. Take a look at this gorgeous view. Edgewater is so beautiful. I brought a bathing suit. Not necessary but probably a good idea.”
Included in the experience: Attention.
Frederic Kouakou: “All the time when you drive it, you have at least 20 people waving at you… You’ve got a Bluetooth speaker, so you can play whatever music you want and have fun on the water.”
But not too much.
One thing is clear to me now.
Alex Miranda: “Somehow, my Honda HRV just does not stack up.”
Rides for drivers 18 and over Monday through Thursday cost…
Frederic Kouakou: “360 an hour, and it can fit up to four people. And from Friday to Sunday, it’s 380 an hour.”
A boater’s license is required.
Frederic Kouakou: “And I’m like, do we have it in Miami? And I typed it, and I couldn’t find it. So I was like, it’s time to bring it to Miami.”
FOR MORE INFO:
JetCar Miami
https://jetcarmiami.com/
