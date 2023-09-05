Today, you can sail down the highway without much traffic.

Because and only because it’s a holiday.

But, in a Jet Car you can drive on the Miami waters all year round.

Drive, I’ll put in air quotes.

It’s not really a car, but it sure does look like one. And you’ll look just like a celebrity.

It feels surreal.

Frederic Kouakou: “This is now your opportunity to come and drive on water.”

Yes, drive on water. And we don’t mean like South Florida streets after it sprinkles.

Alex Miranda: “What do we call it?

Frederic Kouakou: “Jet car, car boat, it’s up to you.”

It’s jet car, officially. A boat, technically.

But, sports car in attitude.

Frederic Kouakou: “This can go up to 65 miles per hour, which is pretty fast on the water. So we set a limit to around 40, 45. And still very fast.”

Plenty fast, but plenty easy too.

Alex Miranda: “Alright, we’re here. We’re in the jet car. All you’ve got to do is press a start and stop button.

Frederic Kouakou: “Press the gas pedal.”

Now that that’s out of the way.

Alex Miranda: “This is the real express lane.”

Alex Miranda: “Whoop, baby. Take a look at this gorgeous view. Edgewater is so beautiful. I brought a bathing suit. Not necessary but probably a good idea.”

Included in the experience: Attention.

Frederic Kouakou: “All the time when you drive it, you have at least 20 people waving at you… You’ve got a Bluetooth speaker, so you can play whatever music you want and have fun on the water.”

But not too much.

One thing is clear to me now.

Alex Miranda: “Somehow, my Honda HRV just does not stack up.”

Rides for drivers 18 and over Monday through Thursday cost…

Frederic Kouakou: “360 an hour, and it can fit up to four people. And from Friday to Sunday, it’s 380 an hour.”

A boater’s license is required.

Frederic Kouakou: “And I’m like, do we have it in Miami? And I typed it, and I couldn’t find it. So I was like, it’s time to bring it to Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

JetCar Miami

https://jetcarmiami.com/

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.