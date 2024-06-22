Jessica Alba leads the way in Netflix’s new action-thriller, “Trigger Warning.” The film marks her return to acting in a genre she loves. She’s also the executive producer. Jessica couldn’t wait to tell deco all about her experience being behind and in front of the camera.

Jake Weary (as Elvis): “So, what do you do for the government?”

If she told ya, she’d have to kill ya, because Jessica Alba is a Special Forces commando in the Netflix thriller “Trigger Warning.”

James Cady (as Frank): “I’m sorry about your dad, but I’m glad you’re home, kid.”

Jessica Alba (as Parker): “I don’t think his death was an accident.”

Jessica’s looking for answers after her father dies in her hometown under mysterious circumstances.

Jessica Alba: “I’d never really done this much hand-to-hand combat in a movie. The last time I did anything like this was ‘Dark Angel.'”

The actress wears two caps in the film. She’s behind the scenes as an executive producer as well.

Jessica Alba: “Once I created a company, and I know what it’s like to kind of have that seat at the table, it’s hard to unwind that and then come to the set and just sort of get told, you know, where to stand and what to do. It feels like, ‘Wait a minute!’ Especially in this genre that I love so much, and I feel like there’s so much room to grow.”

Jessica Alba (as Parker): “I need to know the truth.”

Jessica Alba: “I wanted women to be like, ‘Yeah, that’s a chick I like,’ ‘That’s a chick I want to be,’ or, ‘That’s a chick that would be my friend.'”

She also shared plans for her next big chapter.

Jessica Alba: “There really is so much opportunity for representation. Latinos, in particular, are the biggest consumers of content, of entertainment, of Hollywood entertainment, and we’re still so wildly underrepresented. Less than 5% in front of and behind the camera, so it’s just leaving money on the table, frankly, for the people in the business and for us as our community, and I’ve been out of the game, frankly, for a really long time, but now that I’m back in, I can really focus on it.”

“Trigger Warning” is now streaming on Netflix.

